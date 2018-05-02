Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Mar 9th, 2020
    ED scanner on big loans issued by Yes Bank

    The ED is looking into more multi-crore rupees loans issued by Yes Bank to corporate houses that turned non-performing assets as part of its money laundering investigation against its arrested promoter Rana Kapoor, officials said on Monday.

    They said the agency has widened its probe in the case beyond the loan given to DHFL and is now looking at its books to find out if kickbacks were received by the Kapoor family and others from business houses in lieu of non-initiation of loan recovery processes.

    The central agency is probing the scam-hit Dewan Housing and Finance Limited giving a loan of Rs 600 crore to a firm “controlled” by Kapoor’s family, that includes his wife and three daughters, in lieu of not recovering over Rs 4,000 crore of loan issued by Yes Bank to the former.

    Sources said Yes Bank CEO Ravneet Gill was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate at its office in Mumbai on Monday.

    They added that the investigators have also zeroed in on Kapoor’s purported foreign assets in UK, France and the US to see if the proceeds of crime of money laundering were used to purchase these assets by the banker and his family.

    A dozen alleged shell firms, Kapoor family investments of Rs 2,000 crore and over Rs 4,500 crore worth of transactions are under the scanner of the agency at present.

