ED Raids Multiple Locations of Jeweller Purushottam Kawde in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur – The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted simultaneous raids on Thursday morning at various locations linked to renowned jeweller Purushottam Kawde in Nagpur. ED officials carried out searches at his residence and office in Impress City, took him into custody, and have taken him along for further questioning. This action has caused a stir in Nagpur’s bullion market.

Purushottam Kawde operated a jewellery shop named ‘Sagar Jewellers’ in the Itwari area and resided in a flat near Gandhisagar in Indiranagar. The ED team conducted parallel raids at both these places. Notably, Kawde had previously been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a gold smuggling case.

Gold Rate 20 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,400/- Gold 22 KT 86,900/- Silver/Kg 95,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Meanwhile, ED also raided the house and office of Shailesh Lakhotia in Vardhaman Nagar, who is suspected to be involved in hawala transactions. Lakhotia is also suspected to be engaged in online betting activities. It is worth mentioning that Lakhotia’s two brothers were murdered during a robbery in 2007–08.

These actions have once again brought attention to financial crimes in Nagpur. All eyes are now on the ED’s next steps in the investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement