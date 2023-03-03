ED raids house, office of Ramdev Agrawal of R Sandesh Group in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a major development sending tremors across business circles in Nagpur, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a raid in the city and action is underway in Ramdaspeth area. Reports said that the ED has raided R Sandesh Group.

It is being reported that EDE has raided the house and office of Ramdev Agrawal of R Sandesh Group in Nagpur. The information is coming out that these raids are related to land purchase of R Sandesh Group.

The ED team reached Gauri Heights on Canal Road in Ramdaspeth area. Ramdev Agrawal is working in the construction and pharmaceutical sector. This action has been taken regarding some land transactions in Nagpur. The ED officials have not yet given information about this.

Details are awaited.

