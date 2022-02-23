ED arrests NCP minister Nawab Malik

Enforcement Directorate arrests NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. Earlier in the day, the ED had summoned Malik and questioned for six hours.

The ED had summoned the minister today morning, but the officials of the agency went to his house and brought him to its office.

Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada and questioned Dawood’s nephew and Parkar’s son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel’s henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits.