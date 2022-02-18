ED arrests Dawood’s jailed brother in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested Iqbal Kaskar, the jailed brother of 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, as part of a probe into a recently registered money laundering case against him, officials said.

Kaskar, already lodged in Thane jail in connection with multiple cases of alleged extortion, was taken into custody in the fresh case.

He will be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that had issued a production warrant against him on February 16, the officials said.

The federal probe agency is expected to seek his custody for questioning in the newly registered case against him, fugitive gangster Ibrahim and others linked to the Mumbai underworld.

The ED’s move comes following the registration of the new case and its February 15 raids in Mumbai into the operations of the underworld, linked alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

The searches were conducted at 10 locations, including premises linked to Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar, Kaskar and Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, a brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel. Qureshi was also questioned by the ED after the raids.