EC freezes Shiv Sena’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol

The Election Commission today barred both — Uddhav Tahckeray and Eknath Shinde — factions from using party name Shiv Sena and its ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol.
According to the EC order, both factions can’t use ‘bow and arrow’ symbol in the upcoming Andheri East by-polls.
The Supreme Court had refused to stop the poll body from deciding who is the “real” Shiv Sena which was sought by the Thackeray faction.
