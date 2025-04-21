Ease of doing business is a top priority for the Government – CM

Advertisement



Nagpur: CAMIT Delegation Led by Praveen Datke (MLA), Krishna Khopde (MLA), and Dr Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT, Meets Hon’ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Discuss Issues Faced by the Supari Trade in Nagpur

A delegation of the Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT), led by Shri Praveen Datke (MLA), Shri Krishna Khopde (MLA), and Dr Dipen Agrawal, President of CAMIT, along with representatives of the Nagpur Itwari Kirana Merchants’ Association, called upon the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, in Nagpur. The delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting the grave challenges being faced by the supari trade in the region, especially arising from arbitrary and harassment-driven actions by regulatory authorities.

Gold Rate 21 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,900 /- Silver / Kg - 96,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The delegation apprised the Hon’ble Chief Minister that Nagpur, owing to its geographical centrality and favorable agro-climatic conditions, has long been a prominent hub for supari trading in India. However, in recent times, the industry has been adversely affected by repeated and unwarranted inspections and raids conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), police, and other local departments. These actions have created an atmosphere of fear and disruption among supari traders, many of whom are small and medium-scale entrepreneurs engaged in traditional trade.

The delegation highlighted that supari is processed, cleaned, graded, and packed as per established practices. Yet, a lack of awareness and coordination among certain officials has led to misinformed actions that damage the industry’s credibility.

Dr Dipen Agrawal emphasized that such regulatory overreach not only threatens the livelihoods of thousands of traders and workers but also impacts the broader economy of the region. The delegation appealed for the formulation of a clear and consistent policy framework, along with a coordinated mechanism among departments, to prevent unnecessary harassment and ensure that legitimate business operations are safeguarded.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured that their concerns would be addressed promptly. He reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting industry and trade and assured that appropriate steps would be taken to stop arbitrary actions and foster a business-friendly environment.

The delegation included Sarvshri Nilesh Suchak, Sanjay Suchak, Harish Krishnani, Shiv Pratap Singh, Pramod Sedani, Pankaj Chhabriya, Kundansingh Bais, Ashok Waghwani, Vijay Amesar, Vijay Krishnani, Mohammad Salim, Mohammad Ashfaq, Mohammad Arif, Vinod Hemnani, Munawwar Ghazi, Tinku Suchak, and Damu.

CAMIT expressed its gratitude to Shri Devendra Fadnavis for his proactive and reassuring response. “We look forward to continued support from the government in ensuring ease of doing business and protecting the interests of supari traders,” said Dr Dipen Agrawal.

Advertisement