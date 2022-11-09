Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; Epicentre In Nepal

Earthquake News Today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolted Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and the adjoining cities of India’s capital today, according to USGS.

A massive earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolted Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and the adjoining cities of India’s capital today, according to USGS.

Here’s what the National Centre for Seismology has to say about today’s earthquake: “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal”.

Advertisement

This is the second day in a row earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR after 4.5-magnitude earthquake rocked Nepal in the early morning on Tuesday, November 8.

Several areas in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh also felt earthquake tremors today.

Meanwhile, the USGS reported the epicentre of the earthquake was in Dipayal, Nepal.

USGS Numbers on the Delhi-NCR Earthquake

M 5.6 – 21 km E of Dipayal, Nepal

VI

DYFI

Time

2022-11-09 01:57:23 (UTC+05:30)

Location

29.297°N 81.161°E

Depth

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement