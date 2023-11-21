Early morning Prabhu Simran of great importance: Adv Mamtani

Nagpur: As a part of 554th birth anniversary celebrations of Shri Guru Nanak Devji Maharaj, Adv Madhavdas Mamtani while addressing thousands of devotees, said that Prabhu Simran can be done throughout the 24 hours of a day as stated in Shri Sukhmani Sahib “Saas Saas Simrahu Gobind Man Antar Ki Utare Chind”.

But Prabhu Simran and singing during early morning i.e. at 4 a.m. gives great benefit as stated in Japuji Sahib “Amrit Vela Sachu Nau Vadiai Veechar”. Singing gives peace of mind to an individual. He loses irritation, and becomes adjustive to his sins and sorrows which vanish. The air is free from pollution, so one can breathe fresh air. The people who are woken up by the voice of Prabhu Simran are also fortunate because just by hearing, their sins and sorrows vanish as stated in Gurbani “Nanak Bhagta Sada Vigasu, Suniye Dukh Paap Ka Nas”

Explaining Bani of Bhagat Kabir from Shri Guru Granth Sahib, “Kabir Soee Mukhu Dhani Hai Ja Mukh Kahiaye Ram, Dehi Kisaki Bapuri Pavitra Hoigo Gramu” Adv. Mamtani said that the mouth which utters Ram Namu is blessed and by the utterance of Ram Nam the entire area where from Prabhat Pheri passes becomes blessed.

Various prominent persons namely Virendra Kukreja, Deepak Arora, Sneha Vivek Nikose, Kamal Hardiyani, Adv. Vinod Lalwani, Amol Thakre and others were prominently present to seek Guruji’s blessings. The Prabhat Pheri was accorded grand welcome by residents of the localities where it passed through.

