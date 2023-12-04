Dynamic duo Sachet-Parampara mesmerise Nagpurians

Advertisement

Nagpur: The 10th day of the ongoing Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2023 in Nagpur witnessed a huge turnout at the premises of Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education, on Sunday. The youthful crowd was keen to listen to the dynamic duo of Sachet and Parampara live in concert.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Kanchan Gadkari, President of Sanskar Bharti; Nimish Maheshwari, CMD of Nav Bharat, Sharda Naidu of Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education, and DCP Vijaykant Sagar were present on the dais.

The evening celebration began with lighting of the traditional lamp at the hands of dignitaries. Amidst thunderous applause and cheers, Sachet and Parampara took the stage. The duo began with soulful rendition of ‘Naam Apna’. They effortlessly performed a series of chart-topping hits including ‘Mere Sohneya, Maiyya Mainu, Malang Sajna’ and many more. The highlight of their performance was a medley of old Hindi classics. The duo’s rendition won standing ovation while many among the audience danced to the upbeat music during the concert.

At the onset, a mesmerising dance performance ‘Jayatu, Jayatu Bharatam’ by 350 school children won the applause. The children performed under the guidance of Bal Kala Academy and Stree Shikshan Prasarak Mandal. Adding to the spirit of music and culture, the children in groups showcased diverse folk dance forms representing various Indian states, bringing to the fore the rich heritage and diversity of the country.

The performance was conceptualised by Seema Fadnavis, dialogues were by Roshan Nandavanshi and Vikrant Salpekar, and choreography by Kunal Anandam and Komal Chaudhary Pal. Madhura Gadkari, President of Bal Kala Academy; and Ravindra Fadnavis, President of Stree Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, were prominently present.

The morning session was attended by thousands of devotees. They all joined in the mass recitations of ‘Shri Ram Raksha Stotra’ and ‘Shri Maruti Stotra’ that gave the celebration a religious touch.