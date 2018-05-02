Dushyant Chaturvedi all set to Join Shiv Sena

Nagpur: Dushyant Chaturvedi Son of Ex- Congress MLA and EX- Minister of Maharashtra Satish Chaturvedi is all set to join Shiv Sena on Sunday .

Speaking to Nagpur Today Dushyant Chaturvedi who is Director GB – Lokmanya Tilak College of Engineering , confirmed the same. He will join Shiv Sena in the present of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray at matoshree on Sunday at 5 pm.

With Dushyant joining Shiv Sena , party specially in Nagpur will get a boost.

Rumors are that he will also contest the upcoming election from Nagpur South or Nagpur East , which ever Shiv Sena gets in Nagpur