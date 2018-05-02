Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Jun 22nd, 2019

Dushyant Chaturvedi all set to Join Shiv Sena

Nagpur: Dushyant Chaturvedi Son of Ex- Congress MLA and EX- Minister of Maharashtra Satish Chaturvedi is all set to join Shiv Sena on Sunday .

Speaking to Nagpur Today Dushyant Chaturvedi who is Director GB – Lokmanya Tilak College of Engineering , confirmed the same. He will join Shiv Sena in the present of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray at matoshree on Sunday at 5 pm.

With Dushyant joining Shiv Sena , party specially in Nagpur will get a boost.

Rumors are that he will also contest the upcoming election from Nagpur South or Nagpur East , which ever Shiv Sena gets in Nagpur

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Nagpur lass Bhumika Sinha turns sizzling judge at teen pegeant
Nagpur International Yoga Day 2019 – Gallery
Nagpur International Yoga Day 2019 – Gallery
Nagpur Crime News
Externed goon arrested for creating ruckus in Shantinagar
Externed goon arrested for creating ruckus in Shantinagar
Cops raid illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh, beef seized, 3 arrested
Cops raid illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh, beef seized, 3 arrested
Maharashtra News
काँग्रेस नेते आणि माजी मंत्री सतीष चतुर्वेदी यांचे चिरंजीव दुष्यंत चतुर्वेदी शिवसेनेत प्रवेश करणार
काँग्रेस नेते आणि माजी मंत्री सतीष चतुर्वेदी यांचे चिरंजीव दुष्यंत चतुर्वेदी शिवसेनेत प्रवेश करणार
जलनियोजनासाठी खैरीत विशेष ग्रामसभा पंतप्रधानांनी पाठविलेल्या पत्राचे झाले सभेत वाचन
जलनियोजनासाठी खैरीत विशेष ग्रामसभा पंतप्रधानांनी पाठविलेल्या पत्राचे झाले सभेत वाचन
Hindi News
आरटीई समस्या : आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया शिक्षा उपसंचालक का घेराव
आरटीई समस्या : आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया शिक्षा उपसंचालक का घेराव
सरकार के फैसले की नाफरमानी पर उतरे शहर के कई प्ले स्कूल
सरकार के फैसले की नाफरमानी पर उतरे शहर के कई प्ले स्कूल
Trending News
Devendra Fadnavis to take out Rath Yatra
Devendra Fadnavis to take out Rath Yatra
Bobby Makan Murder Case : Absconding Manjeet Wade surrenders amid high drama
Bobby Makan Murder Case : Absconding Manjeet Wade surrenders amid high drama
Featured News
Pvt clinic at Govt Ayurvedic College dents poor patient’s pocket
Pvt clinic at Govt Ayurvedic College dents poor patient’s pocket
श्री आयुर्वेद महाविद्यालय में चल रहे निजी डेंटल क्लिनिक में हो रही है मरीजों की आर्थिक लूट
श्री आयुर्वेद महाविद्यालय में चल रहे निजी डेंटल क्लिनिक में हो रही है मरीजों की आर्थिक लूट
Trending In Nagpur
काँग्रेस नेते आणि माजी मंत्री सतीष चतुर्वेदी यांचे चिरंजीव दुष्यंत चतुर्वेदी शिवसेनेत प्रवेश करणार
काँग्रेस नेते आणि माजी मंत्री सतीष चतुर्वेदी यांचे चिरंजीव दुष्यंत चतुर्वेदी शिवसेनेत प्रवेश करणार
Dushyant Chaturvedi all set to Join Shiv Sena
Dushyant Chaturvedi all set to Join Shiv Sena
गोरेवाडा तलावाचे कार्य युध्दपातळीवर
गोरेवाडा तलावाचे कार्य युध्दपातळीवर
आरटीई समस्या : आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया शिक्षा उपसंचालक का घेराव
आरटीई समस्या : आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी और पालकों ने किया शिक्षा उपसंचालक का घेराव
मौद्याच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 1900 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी व औषधोपचार
मौद्याच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 1900 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी व औषधोपचार
Bobby Makan Murder Case : Absconding Manjeet Wade surrenders amid high drama
Bobby Makan Murder Case : Absconding Manjeet Wade surrenders amid high drama
Externed goon arrested for creating ruckus in Shantinagar
Externed goon arrested for creating ruckus in Shantinagar
सरकार के फैसले की नाफरमानी पर उतरे शहर के कई प्ले स्कूल
सरकार के फैसले की नाफरमानी पर उतरे शहर के कई प्ले स्कूल
Youth duped of Rs 9.75 lakh over fake railway job promise
Youth duped of Rs 9.75 lakh over fake railway job promise
Cops raid illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh, beef seized, 3 arrested
Cops raid illegal slaughter houses in Tajbagh, beef seized, 3 arrested
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145