Duplicate branded clothes racket busted in Nagpur, 4 shops raided

Nagpur: With the rise in e-marketing, the craze for branded clothes has increased among youths. Taking advantage of this craze, many shops in Nagpur are cheating the customers by selling duplicate branded clothes. A big racket is active in the city and these duplicate clothes are being sold in big shops.

Acting on information, police raided four shops in Itwari for selling duplicate jeans and T-shirts of branded companies. Bogus clothes worth over Rs 1 lakh were seized by the police during the raids.

According to police, a readymade cloth company officer received a tip-off about the shops selling duplicateT-shirts and jeans of branded companies. They were using labels of various brands on the duplicate clothes. He shared the information with the police and urged for the raid.

The cops raided the shops on Saturday and seized readymade clothes. A case under the provisions of the Copyright Act was registered by the police.

According to a media report, police seized duplicate clothes from Deepa Readymade, Shahid Chowk, Bhandara Road, and Maa Mahalaxmi Garments, Manish Garments and Sharda Garments. Duplicate clothes were being sold in these shops under the name of Levi’s company clothes.

A case has been registered against Rohit Jain, Manager of Deepa Readymade Stores, Vishal Khode, owner of Maa Mahalaxmi Garments and Maa Sharda Garments, and Akhilesh Modi, owner of Manish Garments at Tehsil Police Station.

