Dupare again moves SC for quashing death penalty for rape, murder of 4-yr old girl in Nagpur

Nagpur: Vasant Sampat Dupare, the convict who committed a heinous crime by raping and brutally murdering a four-year-old girl in the Wadi area of Nagpur, has once again approached the Supreme Court in a bid to have his death penalty overturned. His move comes in the wake of President Draupadi Murmu’s rejection of his mercy plea.

The horrific incident took place on April 3, 2008, in the Wadi area of Nagpur. Vasant Dupare had established a neighbourly relationship with the young victim, who lived next door. On the fateful day, he lured the innocent four-year-old girl with a promise of chocolate. Shockingly, he went on to rape the child and subsequently stoned her to death.

The gravity of this heinous crime did not escape the attention of the law. On February 23, 2012, the Additional Sessions Court of Nagpur handed down a death sentence to Vasant Dupare for his shocking act, recognizing the need for justice to be served in this heart-wrenching case. The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court also upheld the death sentence on November 26, 2014 without showing any mercy to the rapist and murderer.

President Draupadi Murmu had rejected the mercy petition of Vasant Dupare who is facing the death penalty for raping and murdering a four-year-old girl by smashing her head with two boulders in 2008. Earlier, the Supreme Court too had rejected Dupare’s mercy petition, upholding the order pronouncing the death penalty. The mercy petition was rejected on April 10 this year.

The trial court had imposed the death penalty in November 2014, which was maintained by the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court. The apex court also subsequently upheld the execution order while hearing the review and curative petition against the order.

Dupare had lured the four-year-old girl with a mint chocolate to accompany him to Tekdi Wadi on a bicycle in April 2008. The victim used to call him uncle and resided in the same neighbourhood. She was playing with other children when Dupare enticed her to come with him for a chocolate.

After raping the girl, Dupare had smashed her head with two stones weighing 8.5kg and 7.5kg. Dupare later cleaned himself up under a tap. He was arrested by Wadi police on the basis of last seen theory as some of the neighbours, who deposed before the court, had spotted him with the girl on his cycle.

The Supreme Court had observed in its review petition order ‘the gullibility and vulnerability of the four-year-old girl, who could not have nurtured any idea about the biological desires of this nature, went with the uncle who extinguished her life-spark’. The court had also stated that ‘the criminality of the conduct of the appellant is not only depraved and debased, but can have a menacing effect on the society. It is calamitous’.

