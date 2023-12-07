Dunki Drop 4 Creates HISTORY! Becomes The Most Viewed Trailer With 103 Million Views In 24 Hours

Advertisement

Dunki has started breaking records already. Dunki Trailer, aka Dunki Drop 4, has become the Most Viewed Hindi movie trailer in the first 24 hours of its release.

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki trailer has earned 103 million views across all platforms within just 24 hours, which is the highest ever for a single-language film. No other Hindi movie trailer has had this much views before.

Today’s Rate Monday 23 Sept. 2024 Gold 24 KT 74,800/- Gold 22 KT 69,600/- Silver / Kg 89,400/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Dunki features an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. Dunki, a Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, is slated to release on December 21, 2023.

Advertisement