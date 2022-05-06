Duct cable catches fire between Ajni and Chantrapati Metro Station line

Advertisement

Nagpur: Major tragedy was averted here on Friday, after a duct cable between Ajni and Chantrapati Metro Station caught fire.

The swift action of Fire Department and Metro Officials doused the flames in quick succession. Though, the exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately; duct cable worth Rs 10 lakh was gutted in fire, sources informed.

Fire Department received call at around 12.15 pm. Following which, two fire tenders from Narendranagar Fire Station and Cotton Market Station were pressed into action, sources added.