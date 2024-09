Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi after medical emergency

Advertisement

A Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Pakistan’s Karachi after a medical emergency on board, the airline said on Tuesday.

According to the airlines, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft operating flight SG-15 (Ahmedabad-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi after a medical emergency involving a passenger.

The aircraft landed safely in Karachi, the airline informed. Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident on November 23, a Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Pakistan’s Karachi after a medical emergency involving a passenger on board.

According to the carrier, the passenger was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.