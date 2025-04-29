DSA Central Railway Clinches Guzder League T-20 Tournament 2024-25

Advertisement



Nagpur — In a thrilling finale at the S.B. City College Cricket Ground, DSA Central Railway emerged victorious in the Guzder League T-20 Institution Tournament 2024-25, defeating the Income Tax Recreation Club by six wickets.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Income Tax Recreation Club posted a competitive total of 145 runs in 19.5 overs. DSA Central Railway, however, responded with a commanding chase, reaching the target in just 14.1 overs with the loss of four wickets, thanks to an aggressive and well-coordinated batting effort.

The match, which began promptly at 8:00 AM, saw a fast-paced opening inning, but it was DSA Central Railway’s explosive response that stole the spotlight. Khushal Kakad, whose all-round brilliance stood out, was named the “Player of the Match.”

Organized to promote institutional-level cricket in Nagpur, the tournament featured several top teams from the region. DSA Central Railway’s emphatic win not only secured them the title but also highlighted their consistent performance, strategic gameplay, and team spirit throughout the competition.

