Dry spell: Vidarbha marks driest August in 100-year history!

Nagpur: The month of August this year has witnessed more than 20 dry days, longest in the last many decades in Vidarbha region. As on August 30, below-normal rainfall was recorded for 23 days in the region. The rainfall deficit of Vidarbha has been around 10%, so far. The monsoon has taken a huge mid-season break, making this August the driest in 123 years.

According to Skymet Weather, a prolonged dry spell on account of ‘break’ and ‘weak’ monsoon conditions squeezed the month, possibly ending with the driest August in the last 100 years. For Nagpur district, August month witnesses the highest frequency of very heavy rainfall of 130 mm or more. But this monsoon, in August, the district recorded only one day of moderate rainfall activity.

Advertisement

During August, in Nagpur, the break in monsoon (weak) is a very common feature, particularly in the second half of the month. However, the break continued from the start of August. The month being cooler than July is generally pleasant, but this year it was the hottest month in the last many decades in not only Nagpur but also other places in Vidarbha.

On Wednesday, August 30, Nagpur city witnessed the highest maximum temperature of the month at 35 degrees Celsius. This month, the maximum temperature of Nagpur city mostly settled over 30 degrees Celsius. In the last 30 days, the maximum temperature was recorded above 33 degrees Celsius for seven days, above 34 degrees Celsius for three days and above the 35 degree mark just once. With good monsoon rains in July, Vidarbha overcame the rainfall deficit.

The longest dry spell in August caused a huge shortfall in all districts of the region. The normal monsoon rains of the season so far is 745.2 mm, however Vidarbha received the actual rainfall of 675.2 mm which is 9% below normal. Akola and Amravati districts have the highest rainfall deficit in the last three months with 30% and 33% below normal respectively. Buldhana is third in the list with 22% below normal rainfall till date.

Yavatmal was the only district that received 7% above normal rainfall in the season so far whereas Gadchiroli received the normal with 1036.3 mm rainfall.

Agriculture experts and growers are of the view that the ongoing extended dry spell in Vidarbha is poised to significantly impact the Kharif crop yield. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory for farmers to avoid losses.

Vidarbha to witness light, moderate rains on Sept 5, 6

Places in Vidarbha will witness rains in coming days. The Weather Department has predicted cloudy weather from September 1 in all parts of Vidarbha and light to moderate rains on September 5 and 6. Cloudy weather with thunderstorms and lightning will bring some relief from humid weather.

The day temperature will also reduce by about 3 degrees Celsius in most parts of Vidarbha. A Cyclonic Circulation in the Bay of Bengal in September will bring rains in Vidarbha. Due to this, the wind pattern will change, and the convergence zone will form inland. Thus, rain will occur in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement