Drunkard murders wife over domestic tiff near Nagpur

Nagpur: A drunkard fatally stabbed his wife during a domestic quarrel in Chankapur village under Khaparkheda Police Station near Nagpur late Tuesday night. The accused, Siddharth Punaram Gedam (45), has been arrested by the police.

According to police, the incident took place when Siddharth returned home intoxicated while his wife, Hemlata (40), and their son, Vaibhav (18), were preparing dinner. A heated argument ensued between the couple which escalated into a violent altercation. In a fit of rage, Siddharth attacked Hemlata with a sharp-edged weapon and inflicted multiple stab wounds. Horrified by the scene, Vaibhav immediately sought help from neighbours. Hemlata was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

The Khaparkheda Police registered a case of murder. Siddharth, who was arrested while hiding in the bushes, is now in police custody.