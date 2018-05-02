Drunkard man tries to kill wife by poisoning over money in Yashodhara Nagar

Nagpur: A drunkard man attempted to kill his wife by poisoning over money in Yashodhara Nagar police jurisdiction. The accused has been booked but not arrested as yet.

A resident of Pawan Nagar, near Rahul Buddha Vihar, the complainant Ashwini Devendra Ramteke (24) had got married with accused Devendra Udaramji Ramteke (27) in 2017. However, since their marriage, Devendra started tormenting Ashwini mentally and physically over money. The accused used to beat her severely.

On September 7, Devendra came home under influence of liquor as usual and thrashed Ashwini severely. As a result of beating, Ashwini was unable to cook food and was starving for 2-3 days. The accused Devendra, on the pretext of feeding her, forced her to drink a stuff laced with poisonous substance. As health of Ashwini deteriorated, she was taken to Mayo Hospital by her relatives. But later she was admitted to a private hospital.

Yashodhara Nagar Assistant PSI Tripathi, based on Ashwini’s complaint, booked the accused Devendra Ramteke under Sections 307, 504, 506 of the IPC and started investigations into the case.