Drunkard man thrashes younger brother, attacks mother with kitchen knife when she objects in Dhantoli

Nagpur: Dhantoli Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly thrashing his younger brother and attacking his 46-year-old mother, when she objected to his actions, here, on Monday night.

Based on the complaint lodged by Chitra Durgesh Uikey (46), a resident of Takiya, near Aadiwasi Hall, cops have booked her accused son Sagar (26) under Sections of 324, 323, 504 of the IPC and placed him under arrest.

According to police sources, Sagar is a habitual drinker. On Monday night, he approached his house and started hurling abuses at his younger sibling Yogesh (22). When Yogesh answered him back, Sagar reportedly started beating him black and blue. Following which, Chitra tried to rescue Yogesh from the clutches of Sagar. Irked over which, Sagar entered the house and took out a kitchen knife and attacked his mother. With deep cuts on hands, Chitra was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Following the incident, cops rounded up Sagar at Dhantoli Police Station.

