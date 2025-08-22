Drunk Driver Crashes Electric Car Into Parked Vehicle Near Nagpur Airport

Nagpur: A major incident was reported late Thursday night near Nagpur’s City Airport when a drunk driver, allegedly behind the wheel of an electric car, rammed into a parked vehicle before crashing into the airport’s security wall.

The parked vehicle belonged to Deepak Khirwadkar, former Director of the South Central Zone Cultural Centre (SCZCC). Fortunately, Khirwadkar is currently in London and was not at the location during the accident.

The impact of the crash was so strong that it caused significant damage to both the car and the airport’s boundary wall. Airport security personnel and local authorities immediately responded and managed to bring the situation under control.

Police have confirmed that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident. An investigation is currently underway.