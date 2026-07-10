Drunk auto driver goes on rampage; traffic cop nabs him after dramatic chase

Accused driver with 26 criminal cases crashes into two vehicles, threatens policeman after testing positive for alcohol

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Nagpur: A drunken auto-rickshaw driver with a long criminal record went on a reckless rampage in Pardi on Wednesday night, leaving three persons, including a child, seriously injured before being overpowered by an alert traffic policeman after a dramatic chase.

The accused, identified as Pranay alias Ankit Ramkumar Deshmukh (28), a resident of Ambe Nagar in Bhandewadi, was arrested after he allegedly drove his auto-rickshaw (MH-49 CF-1740) at high speed in a rash and dangerous manner, causing multiple accidents and threatening a police officer while on duty.

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According to police, the incident occurred between 8.30 pm and 8.40 pm at Hanuman Mandir Square under the jurisdiction of Pardi Police Station. Traffic Police Constable Atul Thakre was regulating traffic at the junction when Deshmukh’s speeding auto-rickshaw rammed into a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle.

The impact threw two men and a young child travelling on the motorcycle onto the road, leaving all three seriously injured.

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Instead of stopping to help the victims, the accused allegedly sped away from the scene. During his escape, he struck another two-wheeler, an Activa scooter, further endangering the lives of road users.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, Constable Thakre pursued the fleeing auto-rickshaw and succeeded in intercepting and apprehending the accused.

Police said that during questioning at the spot, Deshmukh behaved aggressively, shouted at the officers and allegedly threatened the complainant by saying he would block the entire road and “deal with” anyone who came in his way. He also began recording the police officer on his mobile phone while creating a commotion.

A breathalyser test conducted by the police confirmed that the accused was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Subsequent verification of his criminal record revealed that Deshmukh is a history-sheeter with 26 criminal cases registered against him under various provisions of criminal law, indicating a history of repeated offences.

Police said the accused acted with complete disregard for human life despite being fully aware that his reckless conduct could have resulted in culpable homicide. His alleged threats and abusive behaviour towards the police also amounted to obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties.

Based on the complaint lodged by Constable Thakre, Pardi Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Motor Vehicles Act, and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. He has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

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