Drugs and Firearms Worth ₹10.18 Lakh Seized in Nagpur

Nagpur’s Crime Branch Unit 04 carried out a successful operation against drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession near Arya Showroom on Bhandara Road, Pardi Naka. Acting on a confidential tip-off, the team apprehended two suspects and seized items worth ₹10.18 lakh.
Based on a tip-off, Crime Branch officers stopped a vehicle near Pardi Naka and conducted a thorough search. The operation resulted in the seizure of drugs, a country-made revolver with a wooden grip, a live cartridge, and other items.
The accused have been charged under the NDPS Act (Sections 8(a), 22(b), 29), the Arms Act (Section 3+25), and the Maharashtra Police Act (Section 135).
The seized goods and the suspects have been handed over to Pardi Police Station for further investigation and legal action.
Accused Details:
1. Mohsin Shah (34 years)
2. Rishi Chainsukh Rathod (28 years)
Seized Items:
1. MD Powder (54.25 grams): Valued at ₹5,42,500
2. Country-Made Revolver: Valued at ₹50,000
3. Live Cartridge (6mm): Worth ₹1,000
4. Two Mobile Phones: Total value ₹25,000
5. Tata Zest Car (Blue): Valued at ₹4,00,000