Assembly poll: Cong’ Dr Nitin Raut, Girish Pandav lead spending charts in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The financial data from the Shadow Observation Register (SOR) maintained by the Election Expenditure Office reveals that Congress candidates Dr. Nitin Raut and Girish Pandav are leading the spending charts among the 117 candidates contesting elections for the six Assembly seats in Nagpur city.

Nagpur North: A spending gap

Dr. Nitin Raut, contesting from Nagpur North, has recorded an expenditure of Rs 12,57,585 as per SOR. However, his reported expenditure stands at Rs 1,93,288, reflecting a significant gap of Rs 10,64,297, which will require reconciliation. His opponent, BJP’s Dr. Milind Mane, has spent Rs 7,93,423 as per SOR, while reporting an expenditure of Rs 5,27,362. The BSP candidate, Manoj Sangole, trails with a modest Rs 2,07,220.

Today’s Rate Sat 16 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 74,500 /- Gold 22 KT 769,300 /- Silver / Kg 89,300/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Nagpur South: Congress outspending BJP

In Nagpur South, Girish Pandav of Congress has spent Rs 12,47,839 according to SOR, significantly more than BJP’s Mohan Mate, who has reported expenses of Rs 2,58,018 against an SOR figure of Rs 5,35,746. VBA candidate Satyabhama Lokhande has recorded an expenditure of Rs 2,91,646.

Nagpur South-West: Fadnavis trails Prafulla Gudadhe Patil in spending

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, contesting from Nagpur South-West, has reported expenses of Rs 2,00,522, with SOR figures showing Rs 4,09,878. His Congress rival, Prafulla Gudadhe Patil, has spent Rs 7,99,990 as per SOR, exceeding Fadnavis’ campaign spending.

Nagpur West: Sitting MLA Vikas Thakre leads in spending

Sitting MLA Vikas Thakre of Congress has spent Rs 7,59,550, outpacing BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale, who recorded Rs 4,55,455 in expenses. Independent candidate Narendra Jichkar follows with Rs 4,25,485.

Nagpur Central: Close contest

BJP’s Pravin Datke has spent Rs 4,91,414 as per SOR, while his reported expenses are Rs 4,07,359. Congress’ Bunty Shelke is close behind with Rs 3,29,241, and Independent candidate Ramesh Punekar adds intrigue with Rs 2,50,280.

Nagpur East: NCP bets big

Duneshwar Pethe of NCP has spent Rs 10,06,314, dominating his BJP rival Krishna Khopde, who has reported expenses of Rs 1,54,245, with an SOR figure of Rs 2,04,580. Independent candidate Purushottam Hazare has spent Rs 1,87,962, closely matching Khopde.

Election spending rules:

Candidates are permitted a maximum expenditure of Rs 40 lakh. Exceeding this limit may lead to disqualification, making accurate reporting and reconciliation vital.

This spending disparity reflects the intensity of the electoral battle across Nagpur’s constituencies, with Congress candidates leading the way in financial investment.