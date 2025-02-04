Drones to keep an eye on traffic as Nagpur readies for India-England ODI

Nagpur: With the much-anticipated India-England One Day International (ODI) set to take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association’s Jamtha Stadium on Thursday, February 6, Nagpur Police have ramped up security and traffic management efforts. To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, particularly along Wardha Road, four drones will be deployed for real-time monitoring. Additionally, 2,000 police personnel, including 300 traffic officers, will be on duty to manage the influx of spectators.

Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal held a review meeting at Police Bhavan on Monday, finalizing security arrangements. As part of the preparations, drones conducted a pre-event surveillance of the stadium, nearby roads, and parking areas to assess potential traffic congestion points. Authorities are also considering providing an alternative route via Hingna Road for students to facilitate easier movement.

Gold Rate Monday 03 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 82,400 /- Gold 22 KT 76,600 /- Silver / Kg 93,300 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Heightened security measures in place

A robust security plan includes 11 Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) stationed around the stadium, along with Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Riot Control Police (RCP) ready to tackle any emergency. To prevent post-match congestion, a dedicated “green corridor” from Jamtha to Rahate Colony Square has been planned to ensure the swift exit of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Indian and England teams are staying at Radisson Blu and Le Meridien hotels, respectively, under a tight security cover. Special police teams led by Deputy Commissioners of Police will escort the players to and from the stadium throughout the event.

Advanced surveillance and cyber monitoring

Security surveillance will be bolstered with 254 CCTV cameras, four mobile surveillance vans, and strategically placed watchtowers across the Jamtha area. With all tickets sold out, police are also on high alert against black-market ticket sales. The Cyber Police team has been assigned to monitor online platforms for any illegal transactions related to match tickets.

Nagpur Police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a safe and hassle-free experience for cricket fans, implementing stringent security measures and traffic management strategies for the high-profile event.