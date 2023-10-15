DRI seizes gold worth Rs 19 crore in a nationwide operation; 11 persons held

Nagpur: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has conducted a successful pan-India operation resulting in the seizure of gold valued at Rs 19 crore and the arrest of 11 individuals connected to a widespread smuggling syndicate.

The DRI investigation revealed that the syndicate operated by smuggling foreign-origin gold through the Bangladesh border into India and subsequently diverting it to multiple locations, including Mumbai, Nagpur (Maharashtra), and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).

DRI executed a well-coordinated operation in Varanasi, Nagpur, and Mumbai, spanning two days, to dismantle the syndicate responsible for smuggling foreign-origin gold into India.

Successful Interceptions

The operation yielded impressive results, with DRI teams in various locations successfully intercepting and apprehending individuals involved in the illegal gold smuggling activities.

Nagpur Team’s Intervention

:

In Nagpur, DRI apprehended two gold carriers upon their arrival at the railway station. The gold carriers had disembarked from an express train originating from Kolkata, and authorities discovered 8.5 kg of foreign-marked gold in their possession.

Varanasi Chase:

A team of agents in Varanasi engaged in a three-hour car chase and a subsequent search operation in a forest area, leading to the arrest of two individuals. A substantial 18.2 kg of gold was recovered, carefully concealed in a cavity beneath the car’s handbrake.

Mumbai Street Arrests:

In Mumbai, the DRI team successfully apprehended five accused on the city streets. These individuals had traveled from Varanasi via train, carrying 4.9 kg of gold with them.

Comprehensive Operation Results

In total, 11 individuals were arrested as part of the operation, with five apprehended in Mumbai, two in Varanasi, and four in Nagpur. The individuals taken into custody included carriers, passengers, handlers, and final recipients of the smuggled gold.

This operation underscores the effective measures taken by DRI in combating illegal gold smuggling activities and enforcing stringent actions against those involved in such unlawful practices.

