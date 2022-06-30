Dramatic developments, Fadanvis agrees to be Dy CM in Shinde goverenment

Advertisement

In a fast dramatic developments in Maharashtra when the new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was all set to take over the reins the national BJP leadership virtually forced former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to remain as Deputy Chief Minister in the Cabinet.Both were sworn inin Raj Bhawan today evening.,

Though Fadnavis had earlier made his mind not to be in the government and remain as an advisor to the new government but BJP president J P Nadda told an agency that BJP leadership has decided that Fadnavis should join the Government as Deputy Chief Minister.

Left with little option, Fadnavis bowed to the requests of party leadership and was sworn in as Dy CM when Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister. Though perhaps not happy with the central leadership decision, Fadnavis looked nervous though trying to hide it.

All this happened within a span of three hours. The big question is had Fadnavis discussed all these things with central leadership earlier during his visit to Delhi.What prompted central leadership to embarrass Fadnavis when he is considered to be the architect of whole episode.Everyone knows, he played crucial role in facilitating rebel Sena leaders to distance from Uddhav Thackeray and support a BJP led government.

But the late evening developments has shocked everyone in the political circles.

In the earlier development, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tried to play a master stroke while withdrawing himself from the new Cabinet as rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a historic moment. Virtually silencing his critics, Fadnavis showing his big heart picked up Shinde for the coveted post to succeed Uddhav Thackeray..

Shinde who was camping with 50 plus rebel MLAs in Goa, arrived and both Fadnavis and himself met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to stake claim to form the new government by both groups.Though it was expected that Fadnavis will himself become the Chief Minister for the third time, he surprised people of Maharashtra saying Shinde as new Chief Minister.

Fadnavis in probability had decided not to take up the top job apparently to give a message to the people that he is not a power hungry and made a supreme sacrifice while declining the post and bestowed crown on Shinde’s head.But this is all history now.

… Joseph Rao- Senior Journalist

