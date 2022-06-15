Draft voter list for NMC elections to be out on June 17

Advertisement

Polls for new general body are likely to be held between late September and early October

Nagpur: Even though the dates of general elections to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) are not clear as yet, the State Election Commission (SEC) is moving ahead and completing all pre-poll formalities. In the latest move, the dates for declaration of the final voters’ list have been announced, giving momentum to political moves. As per the programme, the provisional list of voters in respective Prabhags will be published on June 17.

The voters list would be open for viewing and objections can be filed at respective zonal offices or with Election Branch, NMC Central Office, Civil Lines, till June 26. The cut-off date for the inclusion of names was January 1, 2022. Administration will finalise the voters list and release the same on July 7 as sufficient time is provided for officials to deal with the objections. The strength of new House would be 156 and they have been divided equally in 52 Prabhags, with each going to have three members.

Post-publication of the voters’ list, the political parties would have sufficient time to glance over and formulate strategy. This is so as the voting for elections of the new general body are likely to be held between late September and early October. By that time the rainy season is likely to be over and civic body machinery well prepared to take-up the mammoth exercise of holding polls.

Normally post publication of electoral rolls, hectic political activity used to start as thereafter polling programmes would get under way. This time however due to several factors the elections got delayed though the term of the previous general body came to end in March first week itself, as far as NMC is concerned.

For NMC polls, there would be a three-member Prabhag system. Due to drawing of new boundaries, for many aspirants the formation of new Prabhag posed some challenges. Across the board, areas that were dominant for few have been spliced-up and attached in new Prabhag and new residential areas included as it happens after every five years when exercise of demarcation is taken afresh. Mainly on the Prabhags on the outskirts of the city, many new colonies have come-up and a sizable population now resides there.

