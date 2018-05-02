‘Draft retired Medical professionals from armed forces in COVID management’: Governor

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called for drafting retired medical professionals from the armed forces in the management of the Corona Virus Disease in the State.

The Governor was addressing a meeting of the Principal Secretary of General Administration Department (Special Enquiry Officer – 1) Seema Vyas and officers of Directorate of Sainik Welfare Board conducted online on Tuesday (27th).

The Governor said officers and jawans of the Armed Forces command admiration and respect in society. He said taking the help of retired medical professionals as also non-medical personnel from the armed forces will benefit the State during the present situation.



