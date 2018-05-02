Dr Vishram Jamdar ,75 Chairman of VNIT lost to Covid

Nagpur has lost one of her beloved and genuine citizens in Dr Vishram Jamdar. He passed away at 5.30 a.m. this morning after a long battle with Covid in a private hospital. He had been put on ventilator too but the worst phase seemed to be over when it was removed. His wife, who had been a Covid patient too was sent home a few days ago. But unfortunately, Dr Vishram succumbed early this morning.

Apart from being a successful industrialist whose company in Hingna MIDC won many awards for Excellence and Innovation, he was a known name in the Education field of Nagpur too.

Yet, when he was appointed Chairman of the Board in VNIT a needless controversy had erupted claiming he got the appointment because of his proximity to then Union HR Minister Smriti Irani.

As Nagpur Today senior journalist I sought an interview with him which he gave after much reluctance.

Our team found him to be a modest, gentle and straightforward man. Someone who never forgets a ‘friend’.

Because after that whenever there was a special dignitary visiting VNIT he would call and personally invite us to meet them.

He had many ambitious plans for his Alma mater VNIT.

He leaves behind his wife, Prerna, two sons Shree and Prafull , daughter Deepti Deshpande and 6 grandchildren.

Read what he had to say in the interview with us :

