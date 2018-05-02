Dr Subhash Chaudhari to be new Vice Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University

The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities in the State Bhagat Singh Koshyari today appointed Dr Subhash Rambhau Chaudhari as the new Vice Chancellor of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University.

Dr Subhash Chaudhari who is Professor and Principal of the J D College of Engineering and Management has been appointed as Vice Chancellor for a term of 5 years. He has been serving as the Acting Pro Vice Chancellor of the University.

Dr Chaudhari succeeds Dr Siddharvinayak Kane whose term as Vice Chancellor ended on 7th April. Dr Murlidhar Chandekar, Vice Chancellor of the Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University was holding the additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor, RTMNU.

The Governor had constituted a Search Committee under the chairmanship of Justice Dilip Bhosle, retired Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to recommend to him a panel of names suitable for appointment of Vice Chancellor of the University.

Dr Abhay Karandikar , Director, IIT Kanpur and Dr Sanjay Chahande Principal Secretary, Water Supply and Sanitation were other members of the Committee.

The Governor announced the name of Dr Subhash Chaudhari after interviewing all the candidates recommended by the Committee.