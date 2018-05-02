Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Aug 8th, 2020
    Latest News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Dr Subhash Chaudhari to be new Vice Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University

    The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities in the State Bhagat Singh Koshyari today appointed Dr Subhash Rambhau Chaudhari as the new Vice Chancellor of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University.

    Dr Subhash Chaudhari who is Professor and Principal of the J D College of Engineering and Management has been appointed as Vice Chancellor for a term of 5 years. He has been serving as the Acting Pro Vice Chancellor of the University.

    Dr Chaudhari succeeds Dr Siddharvinayak Kane whose term as Vice Chancellor ended on 7th April. Dr Murlidhar Chandekar, Vice Chancellor of the Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University was holding the additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor, RTMNU.

    The Governor had constituted a Search Committee under the chairmanship of Justice Dilip Bhosle, retired Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to recommend to him a panel of names suitable for appointment of Vice Chancellor of the University.

    Dr Abhay Karandikar , Director, IIT Kanpur and Dr Sanjay Chahande Principal Secretary, Water Supply and Sanitation were other members of the Committee.

    The Governor announced the name of Dr Subhash Chaudhari after interviewing all the candidates recommended by the Committee.

    Trending In Nagpur
    “शेतकऱ्यांसाठी विशेष पॅकेज जाहीर करा”. चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
    “शेतकऱ्यांसाठी विशेष पॅकेज जाहीर करा”. चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
    Video: मुसीबत में फंसे किसानों को नुकसान भरपाई दे सरकार- चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले
    Video: मुसीबत में फंसे किसानों को नुकसान भरपाई दे सरकार- चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले
    नागपुर से मुंबई उड़ानें सप्ताह में 4 दिन रहेगी रद्द
    नागपुर से मुंबई उड़ानें सप्ताह में 4 दिन रहेगी रद्द
    In Butobori Mob kills 2 during birthday celebrations, 9 held
    In Butobori Mob kills 2 during birthday celebrations, 9 held
    Nagpur Corona Update: Record 40 deaths, 456 new cases in Nagpur
    Nagpur Corona Update: Record 40 deaths, 456 new cases in Nagpur
    Webinar on “Government’s Ordinance to Double Farmers’ Income: Pros & Cons” on August 05, 2020 on ZOOM
    Webinar on “Government’s Ordinance to Double Farmers’ Income: Pros & Cons” on August 05, 2020 on ZOOM
    ‘पंतप्रधान पथविक्रेता आत्मनिर्भर निधी’ देणार पथविक्रेत्यांना बळ
    ‘पंतप्रधान पथविक्रेता आत्मनिर्भर निधी’ देणार पथविक्रेत्यांना बळ
    पाणीपट्टी करवाढ करून जनतेला आणखी संकटात ढकलू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    पाणीपट्टी करवाढ करून जनतेला आणखी संकटात ढकलू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    पोलिस लाईन टाकळी ते पागलखाना चौकापर्यंतची वाहतूक प्रतिबंधित
    पोलिस लाईन टाकळी ते पागलखाना चौकापर्यंतची वाहतूक प्रतिबंधित
    कोविड दक्षता समित्यांनी नागरिकांमध्ये जागृती करावी – पालकमंत्री डॉ .नितीन राऊत
    कोविड दक्षता समित्यांनी नागरिकांमध्ये जागृती करावी – पालकमंत्री डॉ .नितीन राऊत
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0