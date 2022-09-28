World Heart Day: Alexis’ Dr Shoeb Nadeem, Interventional Cardiologist from Alexis Multispeciality Hospital explains why heart related cases are on rise in young people!

Nagpur: There has been a significant rise in heart-related cases across the country. The country has lost quite a few prominent faces in recent times due to heart attacks and heart failures.

However, heart-related cases have become quite common, especially in the age group of 28 to 45. On the occasion of World Heart Day which is celebrated on September 29, Dr Shoeb Nadeem, Interventional Cardiologist from Alexis Multispeciality Hospital told Nagpur Today that there are multiple factors involved in heart-related cases. “One of the major instances which contribute towards heart-related cases is the change of lifestyle and consumption of unhealthy foods,” he added.

Dr Nadeem also emphasized on how smoking tobacco harms and creates blockages in the arteries which can be considered as another major factor contributing to heat failures and attacks. Dr Nadeem also mentioned how one can keep the heart healthy, the preventive foods and what one can do to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Watch video here: