Dr. Sharad Gadakh to be new VC of PDKV

The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari today appointed Dr. Sharad Ramrao Gadakh, as the new Vice Chancellor of the Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth (PDKV), Akola.

Dr. Sharad Gadakh who is presently serving as the Director of Research, Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri has been appointed for a term of 5 years from the date he assumes the charge of the office of Vice Chancellor or till he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Dr Sharad Gadakh (b. 29 Nov. 1961) has obtained Ph.D. in Plant Physiology from the Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri. He has vast experience of teaching, research, administration and extension work.

The tenure of Dr. Vilas Bhale as Vice Chancellor of the Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth (PDKV), Akola, had ended on 4th September 2022

Dr. Dileep Malkhede, Vice Chancellor of the Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Amravati was serving as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University since then.

The Governor had constituted a selection committee under the chairmanship of Padma Shri Prof. S. Ayyappan, Former Secretary, DARE & DG, ICAR, New Delhi, Chairman, Karnataka Science and Technology Academy, Bengaluru to recommend to him a panel of names suitable for appointment of the Vice Chancellor.

Dr. A. K. Singh, Director, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, New Delhi and Shri Eknath Dawale, Secretary to Government (Agriculture) were members of the Committee.

The Governor announced the name of Dr. Sharad Gadakh after interviewing all candidates recommended by the panel.

