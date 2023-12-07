Dr. Sameer Arbat Receives Prestigious APSR Assembly Education Award at APSR 2023 Congress in Singapore

Advertisement

Singapore — Dr. Sameer Arbat, an accomplished Interventional Pulmonologist working at One Healthcare, India, has been honored with the esteemed “APSR Assembly Education Award 2023” during the APSR 2023 Congress in Singapore. The award, presented by Assembly Head Dr. Woo Jin Kim from South Korea, recognizes Dr. Arbat’s outstanding contributions to the field of Environmental & Occupational Health and Epidemiology.

Dr. Arbat’s groundbreaking research focused on women in urban slums exposed to Household Air Pollution (HAP), a consequence of burning solid fuels like wood, cow dung, charcoal. His survey, conducted with a comprehensive questionnaire, revealed that individuals exposed to HAP exhibited a higher incidence of symptoms and diseases, including cough, breathing difficulty, itching of eyes, and skin rash. Moreover, the study highlighted a notable correlation between HAP exposure and obstructive airway diseases such as Asthma and COPD.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sameer Arbat commented, “An International Award not only acknowledges the excellence of your work but also serves as a significant morale boost. I express my gratitude to the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology for presenting me with the distinguished ‘APSR Assembly Education Award 2023’ in Singapore. Special thanks to Mrs. Leena Buddhe, Director at the Centre for Sustainable Development CFSD, for collaborating on this important research concerning the health of women living in urban slums of Nagpur city. I remain deeply appreciative of the unwavering support and blessings from my teachers and colleagues.”

The APSR Environmental & Occupational Health and Epidemiology Assembly aims to advance research, share expert knowledge, and educate young professionals on environmental and occupational health issues. Dr. Sameer Arbat’s exemplary work in this area has significantly contributed to the assembly’s mission.

For media inquiries, please contact:Dr Sameer Arbat, One Healthcare 9112005522

