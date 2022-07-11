Dr Raut highlights achievements as Energy and Guardian Minister

Advertisement

Nagpur: Former State Energy and Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut on Sunday highlighted his achievement during his tenure. “I did my best while handling the responsibility of Energy Minister as well as Guardian Minister of Nagpur District. I ensured Nagpur becomes COVID-free. While I headed Energy Department, having one lakh employees and 26 workers’ organisations, not a single agitation was staged,” said Dr Raut

Dr Raut was addressing media persons during Meet the Press programme held at Patrakar Club of Nagpur on Sunday. “I always tried to make all the three companies of Energy Department profitable. I gave momentum to the work of MahaUrja Company that prioritised solar and green energy,” Dr Raut pointed out.

“During the novel coronavirus pandemic, people faced some issues regarding bill payment. Since no meter reading was taken during the pandemic period, we had sent average bills to the consumers. But, the consumers had problems with it so we resolved it successfully. We faced a shortage of coal, but I took all care that power consumers were not burdened,” added Dr Raut.

“The Central Government had asked us to use coal and to generate power. It was Centre that had suggested Maharashtra Energy Regulating Company to effect the hike in energy bills. But, we opposed the move and appealed before MERC,” said Dr Raut.

The former Minister further said, “The over two-year tenure of MahaVikas Aghadi Government was not very fruitful due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. In the last six months, development works began, but now, the new Government has taken over. We expect good work from them,” said Dr Raut.

