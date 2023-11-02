Dr Raju Mankar appointed first V-C of Nagpur’s LIT University

Nagpur: Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Department has appointed Dr Raju Mankar as first Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Nagpur’s Laxminarayan Innovation Technology University (LITU). The department has also nominated Padma Shri Ganpati Yadav as Chairman of Board of Governance of LITU.

On August 29 this year, the Government of Maharashtra granted Unitary State University status to Laxminarayan Institute of Technology (LIT) which has been named as Laxminarayan Innovation Technology University. Dr Mankar joined LIT as Director in October 2005. He had also worked as Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, Raigad (BATU).

Advertisement

Professor G D Yadav is the former Vice-Chancellor of Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai and is a highly respected name globally in the field of chemical engineering. He has an enviable list of achievements and credentials. Professor Yadav brings a wealth of experience in strategic governance. His extensive academic expertise promises to drive the newly established University towards greater heights.

“We are thrilled to welcome Professor G D Yadav and Professor Raju Mankar to their respective roles. Their visionary leadership will undoubtedly steer LIT University towards a future of groundbreaking achievements and continued academic excellence,” said Madhav Labhe, Chairman, LIT Alumni Association.

“Under the new leadership in the form of Prof G D Yadav and Prof Raju Mankar strongly supported by dynamic visionary guidance of Devendra Fadanvis who is passionate about making LIT to University a globally acclaimed institution, we all will strive to further the ‘Mission Global Standard LITU’ of nurturing a generation of dynamic, skilled, and socially responsible global leaders,” said Mohan Pande, Advisor, LITAA.

All the office-bearers of LITAA congratulated Professor G D Yadav and Professor Raju Mankar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement