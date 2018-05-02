    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 27th, 2021

    Dr Prashant Kumar Patil is new Vice Chancellor of MPKV Rahuri

    The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari today appointed Dr Prashantkumar Patil as the new Vice Chancellor of the Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapith, Rahuri, District Ahmednagar.

    Dr Prashant Kumar Patil who is serving as the Director of the ICAR – Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology has been appointed as Vice Chancellor for a term of 5 years from the date he assumes the office of the post of vice chancellor.

    Dr Patil succeeds Dr K P Viswanatha whose term ended on 4th November 2020. Vice Chancellor of the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University Dr Ashok Dhawan was holding the additional charge of the post of vice chancellor.

    The Governor had constituted a selection committee under the chairmanship of Dr Laxman Singh Rathore, former Director General, India Meteorological Department to recommend to him a panel of names suitable for appointment of the vice chancellor. Dr A K Singh, Director of Indian Agriculture Research Institute and Eknath Dawale, Secretary, Agriculture and ADF were members of the Committee. (contact no. of Dr P.G. Patil, 9022557169)

