Dr. Pooja Pathak appointed Principal of LAD & Smt. R P College for Women, Nagpur

Nagpur: Women’s Education Society’s L. A. D. and Smt. R. P. College for Women, Nagpur, a premier women’s college in Central India has recently appointed Dr. Pooja M. Pathak as its 12th Principal.

An architect by profession, Dr. Pathak has done her graduation, post – graduation and Ph.D. in Architecture and Planning from the prestigious institute, VNIT. She has been serving the College for 36 years as Head of the Department of Interior Design.

Dr. Pathak has many National and International research paper publications to her credit. She was invited to present papers at International Conferences in Glasgow, UK and Detroit, USA. She was IQAC Coordinator of the college for the past five years. Under her leadership, the college was recently accredited with ‘A’ Grade by NAAC in its 4th Cycle, informed press release issued by DR Harsha Jharia, CAO, LAD College for Women.

