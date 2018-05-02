DR. Pachlore honoured with global human rights & service award

To mark the 70 Anniversary of the Universal declaration of Human Rights , Global Welfare association ( GWA ) along with UNICEF felicitated individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions in the field of Human rights and social services.

Dr. VikramsinghPachlore& his organization Maestro Multiversity got felicited with pride honour of Global Human Rights & Services Award for their outstanding contribution in the field of Human rights &community services , in the august presence of, RajeMudhojiBhosale , Dr. Mahatme , Sanjay Puram, & others. Dr. Pachlore Foundation is renowned name in Central India among Elite class and mass for its outstanding contribution in social and community services. The pivotal issues of farmers suicide, women empowerment , child and human rights, malnutrition, rural health and education is successfully resolved and served by the trust. This year the foundation was successful in saving lives of more than 5407 farmers and students suicide cases with its Any Time Madat (ATM ) Centers, working at the grass root level.Dr. VikramsinghPachlore has been honoured with many International Awards &Recognition in the past Including Edu – Tycoon , Outstanding Young Person , Super Brain , Chanakyashri& Prestigious Maestro Award and others.

AcceptingAccepting the award Dr. Vikramsinghsaid , “Dr. Pachlore Foundations, Maestro Multiversity has became epitome of ‘ Virtue & Victory’ by the love , faith, & trust showered by the society. It has gained reputation nationally and internationally for rendering high quality , research and result oriented program with practical approach & application of behavioural science& Human rights practices. We express gratitude to our International associates across the globe for sharing our vision & Mission of Universal peace and brotherhood through thought & Talent exchange.

We feel proud to see our Alumni shining on responsible & respectable positions in public and private sector not only exercising their rights but performing their duties sincerely. Most importantly the humanitarian values we inculcate to our pals is the most precious treasure of our Organization. With philosophy to Know thyself & explore thyself we continue faithfully with our belief of ‘ SalusPopuliSuperma Lex ( Welfare of the people is the supreme Law ).

Raja MudhojiBhosaleexpressed that , ‘ The world is always in need of Social Leaders and Reformers , to guide and enlighten the generation in positive direction. We feel proud and honour to witness the herculean task of Human Rights education , women empowerment, Health Awareness & Cultural orientation carried by Dr, Pachlore Foundation from root to shoot of society. From tribals of chattisgarh to Melghat from Karnataka to Telangana & A.P their widespread working is praiseworthy and Inspiration for all.’

Dr. Mahatme congratulated Dr, Pachlore for well deserved Honour and requested to stard orientation program for youth and specially for women in field of human rights & duties , as it is the crux of social well being. Dr. Sanjeevani presented the service model of ‘Any Time Madat { ATM Counselling & Helpline Centre } run by Dr. Pachlore Foundation , which has gained wide popularity among youth and grey women and child for their earnest & effective solution services and widespread network and operation. She appealed to Government to adopt ATM model for global governance which will facilitate extending required help at ground level.

Dignitaries from all class & fields were present for the function in large number including P .M Parlewar (MSME – Director) . Adv, Nitin Telgote (President -,Nagpur Bar Assocition) , Film Director – Deepak Kadam , Actor Vikas Mahajan , PritiManmode (President- AarogyaSevaSamiti) K.K Dwivedi (VHP) , PrabhakarraoDeshmukh& Santosh Deshmukh among others.

MahimaDhavdhariya , LataAmbhore , SureshThakkar. RajuPandya , ShubhangiWagulkar , TanhaNagpuri& CEO of Upkaar Foundation were the social workers who were felicitated.Ajay Meshram , Senior Journalist Rajik Khan & Clinical Research Centre Director AshutoshChoudhary expressed vote of Thanks. Various cultural programmes like fashion show , dance performances, One Act spreading social messages were also presented adding the glittering Glam to Award at Suresh Bhat Hall , Nagpur.