Dr P Anbalagan, CEO-MIDC interacted with industrial fraternity of Vidarbha region

Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) members consisting of Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA), MIDC Industries Association (MIA) Hingna, Butibori Manufacturers Association (BMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Vidarbha Region, Kalmeshwar Industries Association (KIA), Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DICCI), Vidarbha Chapter and Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) Nagpur interacted with Dr P Anbalagan, IAS, CEO of MIDC, Mumbai today, at VIA Auditorium as well as representatives from other districts Associations were also joined virtually.

Initially, Suresh Rathi, President – VIA, in his welcome address, congratulated CEO – MIDC for launching of the first phase of plug & play scheme by MIDC in the Additional Butibori area which was much needed to be promoted. He thanked for a 16 months extension for obtaining BCC as the construction activities were at halt during Covid19 period.

He further briefed about the 4 to 6 more month extension will be appreciated as still the supply chain mechanism has not come to normal. Monitoring of the Land Management System installed is now working well at RO level. He also requested to open Dy CEO Office at Nagpur for faster movement of files as files are regularly sent to Mumbai and take 2 to 6 months for clearance.

C G Shegaonkar, President – MIA briefed about the CETP & Garbage at Butibori & Hingna MIDC Industrial Area, also raised Gram Panchayat Tax and encroachment on the Road of MIDC.

Ashish Chandarana, Member of VCCI Akola elaborated the issues of Akola district, which include avoiding misuse of MIDC land and approving transfer permission from MIDC Office.

Shekhar Tongo, representative from Gadchiroli District highlighted the issue of e-bidding/ auctioning process to acquire industrial land. During e-bidding, applicants are very less and plenty of lands are available with MIDC at Gadchiroli.

Hukumchand Agrawal informed about Gondia MIDC, which is having more than 200 acres of land, which allotted to industries but still there is no development since the last 2 decades.

Virtually issues were raised by Pankaj Sarda, President – Bhandara Metal Manufacturers Association, said to encourage brass utensils manufacturing units, requested to allot land for setting up of ‘Copper Park’ at Bhandara.

Surendra Deshmukh, Secretary – Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce, Amravati requested for immediate allotment of Fire Vehicles to Nandgaopeth MIDC (Amravati) Fire Station to avoid accidents.

Dr P Anbalagan, CEO – MIDC, Mumbai said about auction property from NCLT, DRT, Financial Institutions, Industries demanded that stamp duty charges be levied at the auction price. He has assured that no extension charges in such cases will be levied. He also addressed the CETP in Butibori & Hingna, he said prepare SPV and MIDC will allot the land without any cost. He has assured the Fire station to be taken up immediately at Amravati and Gondia MIDC.

He will study the issues submitted by associations in detail and try to resolve it. Due to lack of timing, he further assured that similar meeting be called virtually in next month with selected industrial issues of Vidarbha region for its quick disposal.

Earlier, Suresh Rathi welcomed Dr P Anbalagan and C G Shegaonkar welcomed Rajesh Zanzad, Chief Engineer – MIDC with floral bouquets. Pravin Tapadia, Past President – VIA highlighted the major issues of MIDC. Gaurav Sarda, Hon. Secretary – VIA conducted the proceedings and Ashish Doshi, Jt Secretary – VIA proposed a formal vote of thanks.

Prominently present were and discussed by Atul Pande, IPP, Rohit Bajaj, Ex Sr VP – VIA, Dr Suhas Buddhe, VP – VIA; Anil Chandak, EC Member-VIA; Girdhari Mantri, Chairman VIA CSR Forum; Shrikant Dondharikar, LUB; Mahendra Patel, RO – MIDC,. Representatives from Akola – Unmesh Malu and Kailash Khandelwal; Amravati – Surendra Deshmukh; Vinod Kalantri, RO MIDC; Chandrapur – Madhusudan Roongta; Gadchiroli – Amol Chaknalwar, Shakil Sheikh, Mallik Budhwani and Srinivas Godselwar; Gondia – Sunil Agrawal and Washim – Dr Angad Raut.