Dr Mamtani bags ‘Champion of Champion’ title in ‘Loser Banega Winner’ Weight Loss contest

Nagpur: In the “Loser Banega Winner” Weight Loss contest organised by Jaripatka-based Pranal Fitness Club, Nagpur’s Dr Mamtani won the “Champion of Champion” title in all groups by reducing weight maximum way. He created record by reducing 34 kg weight by natural way in just three months. Earlier also in 2010, Dr Mamtani had entered ‘Limca Book of Records’ by reducing his weight by 50.60 kg.

The Director of Pranal Fitness Club Pranal Lanjewar said that three age-groups were formed for the event. In the 13-30 age group, Tanya Kruplani bagged the first and second runner up position by reducing weight by 19.1 kg. In this group, Dolly Mamtani achieved second position by reducing weight by 14.5 kg. Twinkle Latta was third, Stuti Talreja fourth, Tanishk Warkhede fifth and Naaz Sheikh was at sixth position.

In 30-45 age group, Manmit Singh Hudda bagged the first and first runner up position by reducing weight by 33.3 kg. Punam Mohod was at second position by reducing weight by 13 kg. Similarly, Arjun Singh was at third position, Amit Motwani fourth, Snehal Lalwani fifth and Shraddha Sahare was at sixth position.

In the third group, Dr Mamtani excelled all the way. He thanked his coach Pranal Lanjewar and his associates Atul Gajbhiye and Pranit Chavan. The prize distribution was done at the hands of parents or family members.

The second session of “Loser Banega Winner” Weight Loss contest will begin from August 1, 2023 for a period of three months. The interested can contact Pranal Fitness Club, above Axis Bank, opposite Kukreja Nagar, Jaripatka, Nagpur (9922133411).

