Dr Dipen Agrawal nominated on Amravati University’s Board of Research & Development Cell in Higher Education.

Nagpur: The Government of Maharashtra has nominated prominent businessman and President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT) Dr Dipen Agrawal on the Board of Research & Development Cell in Higher Education Institution of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University was pleased to nominate him as a Member of the Product Development, Monitoring and Commercialisation Committee, a sub-committee of Research & Development Cell in Higher Education Institution, constituted in Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Amravati. The committee is constituted as per UGC guidelines 2022.

The Board of Research & Development Cell aims to work on long-term policy and strategy for promotion of research culture in the university, colleges and recognised institutions. The committee also has the power to decide upon policy for maintaining of standards for research for PhD degrees in accordance to the norms of University Grants Commission (UGC).

It also encourages the university departments, colleges to hold research seminars and publish research journals and papers. Dr Agrawal is a prominent figure in Trade & Industry Associations in Central India and actively involved in various policy issues of Trade, Finance and Industry of Maharashtra. He has worked on various post of trade associations, such as President of Steel & Hardware Chamber of Vidarbha (SHCV), Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), Executive President of Federation of Associations of Maharashtra (FAM) etc.,Dr Agrawal is also a member of the Business Advisory Committee MIHAN SEZ.

Dr Agrawal has thanked H.E. Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Ramesh Bias, Devendra Fadnavis Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, GoM and Dr Pramod Yeole, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of Shri Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University for his nomination to the committee.