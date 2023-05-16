Dr Brijesh Dixit relieved as Maha Metro MD

Nagpur: The Managing Director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) Dr Brijesh Dixit has been relieved of his charge. The decision comes after the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) rejected Maharashtra Government’s decision to grant another five years extension to Dixit. As such, Dixit handed over the charge to senior most Director of MMRCL Nitin Karir, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, on Monday, at Mumbai.

Earlier, in a flurry of developments, Dixit’s bid to oversee second phase of Nagpur Metro and that of completing the ongoing expansion of Pune Metro failed to materialise. In a communication to Additional Chief Secretary Urban Development Department, Maharashtra Government, the MoHUA informed about rejection of former’s endorsement of extension to Dixit. The letter bearing the signature of Vikash Kumar, Under Secretary, Government of India, informed the UDD that as per stated policy, no officer working with any of the Metro Corporation in the country has been granted extension beyond the age of 65 years.

Advertisement

Dixit, as per the MoHUA communication, has already put in eight-years of services as MD and he belongs to the 1980 batch of Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE). He joined MMRCL on deputation basis and was later appointed as MD from April 16, 2018, and Dixit is going to attain age of 65- years within next few months. Hence, it was decided not to give any further extension to Dixit as MD of Maha Metro.

The MoHUA communication is dated April 24, 2023. Similarly, Maharashtra Government, which is an equal partner with the Central Government in MMRCL, was told to initiate a process for fresh appointment of MD, Maha Metro. Till the new MD is appointed, the senior most Director of the Company should be assigned with additional charge of the top post.

The MoHUA communication also underlined that though it is prerogative of Maharashtra Government to appoint a person with wide administrative experience as Managing Director, MMRCL, prior consent of Central Government however is mandatory.

It may be mentioned that Vikas Thakre, MLA, had opposed granting extension to Brijesh Dixit as MD of MMRCL, citing adverse comments of Comptroller General of India for delay in completion of Nagpur Metro project and overshooting the budget. Tension was brewing within the Maha Metro over the dominating style of functioning of Dixit. So the sulking officers got into act and took up the matter all the way to the Central Government and managed to pull the rug underneath the feet of Dixit by ensuring that his extension does not materialise, reports said. The powerful political leaders chose to stay neutral in the tussle within MMRCL.

Leaves imprint on Nagpur’s development

Dr Brijesh Dixit has no doubt left his imprint on the Nagpur Metro project that he helmed from Day 1 and successfully oversaw completion of the Phase-I. A workaholic to core, Dixit is credited with many records that came during course of execution of project in city, including construction of longest double decker fly-over on Wardha Road, and also the four-way transportation project at Gaddigodam. In fact, Nagpur Metro was cited as one of the fastest executed projects and by September 2017, Maha Metro conducted a trial run over 5.17 km At-Grade section.

The construction and track laying works were completed within 30 months, which is an all time record of metro projects in the country. Thereafter, there was no looking back, as Dr Dixit’s dynamism and leading from the front approach ensured that Maha Metro scaled newer heights. Under his watch, several other prestigious projects were awarded to Maha Metro, mainly the Musical Fountain at Futala Lake, the Y-shape extension fly-over to Ram Jhula, the second RuB at Loha Pul to name a few.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement