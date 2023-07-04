Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari takes charge as NMC Commissioner

Nagpur: Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari, a 2011 IAS officer, on Tuesday took charge as the Commissioner of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). An MBBS graduate, Dr Chaudhari was serving as Joint Commissioner of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The post of NMC Commissioner got vacated after Radhakrishnan B, who served here as civic chief for almost three years, decided to go abroad for higher studies. June 30 was his last day. Collector Vipin Itankar was in-charge of the NMC for the last three days.

Hailing from Bhusawal, Dr Chaudhary completed his medical education from KEM College and Hospital, Mumbai. He then got into the IPS in 2010 and was allotted Karnataka cadre. Dr Chaudhari’s dream of becoming an IAS officer came true in 2011 after he cleared his next attempt. He was allotted Maharashtra cadre.

Before joining GST, Dr Chaudhari was Municipal Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Besides the post of city chief, Dr Chaudhari has also been asked to take charge of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited.

