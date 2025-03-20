DPS MIHAN Student Aadvik Sumit Bobade Achieves International Rank 2 in SOF National Science Olympiad

Advertisement



DPS MIHAN proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of Aadvik Sumit Bobade, of Grade III who has secured an International Rank 2 and a Zonal Rank of 1 in the 2nd Level of the SOF National Science Olympiad (NSO).

Aadvik demonstrated exceptional scientific acumen by scoring a perfect 40/40 marks, competing against top young minds across the globe.

Gold Rate Thursday 20 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 89,200 /- Gold 22 KT 83,000 /- Silver / Kg 100,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

For his remarkable performance, Aadvik has been honoured with a cash award of ₹25,000, an International Silver Medal, and a Certificate of Outstanding Performance.

His dedication, hard work, and passion for science have brought immense pride to the school, inspiring fellow students to strive for excellence.

DPS MIHAN commends Aadvik for his incredible accomplishment and extends best wishes for his future endeavours in academics and beyond.

Advertisement