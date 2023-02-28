DPS MIHAN organises Annual Fete ‘FEBFAYRE’

Nagpur: Delhi Public School (DPS), MIHAN, Nagpur organized the Annual Fete, ‘FEBFAYRE’ on February 26, 2023. Mrs India Universe Second Runner-Up Rashmi Tirpude graced the occasion as the chief guest of FEBFAYRE. Savita Jaiswal, Director DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road Nagpur was also present during the event. The fete was officially opened by releasing the balloons.

53 stalls of Food, Games, Fashion Show, Fun Zone and Discotheque were put up in the sprawling campus of DPS MIHAN. The games stalls created a lot of rouse amongst the children and families with innovative games like Ice Frenzy, Crazy Tattoos, Yank it out, Crazy alphabets etc along with stalls of Bollywood bonanza, Hawaiian photo booth and colourful hair braiding were setup. Food and drink items like Loni Sponge Dosa, Chhola Kulcha, Garlic Bread and faloodastani stalls were crowded to enjoy the delicacies. For entertainment trampoline and 360′ degree selfie point were setup.

The main attraction of the fete was the fashion show for the age group of 4-12 years which included Twin and Solo Ramp walk. Discotheque was erected for the dance enthusiast. Luck draw was sponsored by Singinawa Jungle Lodge Kanha, Indigenous Art Work by Unique Creation and Art Gallery New Delhi and Dinner coupon by Iora Palms, Nagpur.

The response received was overwhelming as the crowd refused to budge and towered over the food and games stalls till late night.

DPS MIHAN Nagpur promised the parents, and well-wishers to return next year with an even greater magnificence.

