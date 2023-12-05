DPS MIHAN observes World Soil Day

Advertisement

Nagpur A Special Assembly in connection with the World Soil Day was held at DPS MIHAN for Grades III-V to observe the day on December 5, 2023 to emphasize the significance of soil safety in our surroundings.

The assembly began with a powerful thought, a new word to enhance vocabulary, and some amazing facts, which were followed by a role play that highlighted that reducing the amount of trash can make a significant impact on environment. The assembly not only laid the importance of soil in our existence but also sharpened the student’s critical thinking and public speaking skills.

Several activities were also conducted in the school to emphasize on this year’s theme of Soil Degradation and Conservation

