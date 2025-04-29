DPS MIHAN Hosts ‘Savdhaan @ Nagpur’ Workshop in Collaboration with Dainik Bhaskar

Advertisement



Delhi Public School MIHAN, in collaboration with the responsible media house Dainik Bhaskar, successfully hosted the ‘Savdhaan @ Nagpur’ workshop—an initiative aimed at addressing the growing concerns surrounding mobile addiction, cyber safety, online behavior, exam stress, and concentration issues among students.

The workshop provided a common platform for students to engage in thoughtful discussions with experts from diverse fields. It aimed to foster awareness about healthy digital habits and emotional well-being.

Distinguished speakers included Mr. Rakesh Kriplani, a renowned Cyber Psychologist, who sensitized students about Cyber Safety and Security; Ms. Shardha Dhomane, Technical Member of the Cyber Cell, Nagpur, who provided critical insights into cybercrime; and Mr. Saurabh Vidyadhar, Memory Coach from the Sudhir and Smriti Foundation, who shared effective techniques for studying in the digital age.

The session was highly interactive and left students with a wealth of practical knowledge and guidance for navigating the digital world with responsibility and confidence.

