DPS mihan hosts karate superstars an open house karate tournament

DPS MIHAN, a premier educational institution of the city, organized a maiden open-house Karate Tournament in its sprawling campus on 26th November 2023 to promote the sport as well as develop sportsmanship amongst the students. Around 175 students from various prestigious schools and clubs of the Orange city participated enthusiastically in the event.

Karate as a martial art teaches the art of self-defense, improves physical and mental health .The event held in association with Amateur Traditional Karate Association, Nagpur helped to foster camaraderie amongst the martial artists and encouraged the budding karatekas to showcase their martial arts prowess to the public. There were two categories in the event: Sub-junior boys and girls (6-13 years); Cadet boys and girls(14-15 years).

Advertisement

The opening ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest Mr.Sandip Joshi, former Mayor of Nagpur and Guest of Honour Mr.PiyushAmbulkar who is the Sports officer of NMC. Principal, Ms. Nidhi Yadav in her welcome address highlighted the efforts of the school management for encouraging a strong Sports culture in the school and hoped that the participants would showcase an outstanding performance with fair play in the event. Mr.Ambulkar in his address emphasized that sports not only helps in maintaining health but also develops leadership qualities in the students.

Ms.Anaya Malhotra a badminton prodigy who was a semi-finalist at State Level Junior Championship and Mst.KaushikChoudhari,four times DSO champion in Athletics and winner of the CBSE National Silver medal in 800m who have brought laurels to the school were felicitated on the occasion by the Guest of Honour.

The event saw some deft ‘Kumite’ and ‘Kata’ techniques presented by the karatekas. The winners in different categories were presented with medals and certificates. Trophies were also presented to the winning teams.

The ‘Karate Superstars’ Tournament , hosted by Ms.Pavni Gaur and Ms.Sharvi Sharma and organized by DPS MIHAN’s Physical Education department encouraged students to embrace the spirit of healthy competition, teamwork, and self-discipline. It has not only ignited a passion for sports but has also reinforced the importance of physical fitness and healthy competition amongst the students of the Orange city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement